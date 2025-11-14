SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 4,246.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,836 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,789,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,522,000 after buying an additional 1,132,787 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $7,582,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.81.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $874.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.35 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

