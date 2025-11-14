Society Pass (SOPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Society Pass to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.92. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOPA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Society Pass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Society Pass from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Society Pass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Society Pass stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.42% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

See Also

