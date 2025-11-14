Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.09) per share and revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $4.84. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
