Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.4286.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $809,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,506 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,914.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,369.70. This trade represents a 12.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 172.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,263.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

