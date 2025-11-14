Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co reduced its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.