Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) to Buyback $400.00 million in Shares

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.06. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $419.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.