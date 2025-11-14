Steven Wilderspin Acquires 4,250 Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Wilderspin acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £10,370.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 243 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.24. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 182.67 and a twelve month high of GBX 255.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 24.98 EPS for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 589.91%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.