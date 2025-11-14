Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,844 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
