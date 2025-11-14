Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of monday.com Put Options (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,070 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,412 put options.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $160.61 on Friday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $240.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on monday.com from $332.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,519,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,442,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubicon Global Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 877,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

