Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$40.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

