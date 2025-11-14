Susan Burwig Sells 18,000 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan Burwig sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $10,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,737,500. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $591.32 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $625.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

