Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.
Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Performance
Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.
