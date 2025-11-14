Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,445 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $169.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

