Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.8333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,545,612.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,924. This represents a 15.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,309.22. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 266,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 28,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 315.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $748,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

