Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.7020. Approximately 916,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,724,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Specifically, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTI. D. Boral Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Tetra Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.