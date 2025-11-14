The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $54.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE VAC opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

