The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

