The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $15.71. The RMR Group shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 166,978 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $152.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 313.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 442.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $499.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

