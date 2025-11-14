Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Tidewater traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $55.5350. 163,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 984,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDW. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Fearnley Fonds raised Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Tidewater Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 69.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,513 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,951,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 969,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 412,911 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 875,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after buying an additional 65,899 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 14.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 92,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

