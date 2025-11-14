Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Tidewater traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $55.5350. 163,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 984,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDW. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Fearnley Fonds raised Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.
Institutional Trading of Tidewater
Tidewater Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
