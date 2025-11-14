TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) versus TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Financial Survey

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) and TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TechTarget and TNL Mediagene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 2 1 3 0 2.17 TNL Mediagene 0 0 1 0 3.00

TechTarget currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.73%. TNL Mediagene has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 751.58%. Given TNL Mediagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TNL Mediagene is more favorable than TechTarget.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.5% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of TNL Mediagene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TechTarget and TNL Mediagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget -252.96% -21.56% -13.65% TNL Mediagene N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and TNL Mediagene”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $387.10 million 0.95 -$116.86 million ($1.84) -2.78 TNL Mediagene $48.49 million 0.22 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

TNL Mediagene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNL Mediagene has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TNL Mediagene beats TechTarget on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About TNL Mediagene

(Get Free Report)

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.