Tony Manini Sells 5,613,984 Shares of Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) insider Tony Manini sold 5,613,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total transaction of £56,139.84.

Asiamet Resources Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of LON:ARS opened at GBX 1.55 on Friday. Asiamet Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

