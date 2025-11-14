Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco Solar ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average volume of 2,262 call options.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,705,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 4.1%

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.