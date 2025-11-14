TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.7273.
Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $330,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.