TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.7273.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $330,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.