Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 5.3%
TRIB stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech PLC (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.92% of Trinity Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
See Also
