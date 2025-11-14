Trish Houston Buys 30 Shares of Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) insider Trish Houston purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,053 per share, with a total value of £315.90.
Law Debenture Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 1,036 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Law Debenture Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 737.17 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,035.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 997.54.
About Law Debenture
