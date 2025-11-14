Tyler Sloat Acquires 171,615 Shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) insider Tyler Sloat bought 171,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,166.30. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,149,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,215.28. This represents a 17.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.91 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

