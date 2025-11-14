Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSN. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Santander initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 150.38%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

