Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $299.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $556.55 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $255.00 and a 1 year high of $803.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $674.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The company had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.