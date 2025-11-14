Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $720.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.67.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $556.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.37. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $803.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

