UBS Group Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $3.80

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $3.90 to $3.80 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tronox from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tronox has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tronox by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Tronox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

