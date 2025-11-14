uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. uniQure traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.5570. 1,760,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,229,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the sale, the director owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,352.70. This trade represents a 43.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,560 shares of company stock worth $12,362,568. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $7,296,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

