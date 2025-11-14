United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.3230, with a volume of 1480143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRKS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parks & Resorts
Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $511.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
United Parks & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
United Parks & Resorts Company Profile
United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.