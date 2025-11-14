Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Shares of U opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 159,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,145.43. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,440,899 shares of company stock valued at $103,666,058. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $208,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $232,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Unity Software by 57.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5,215.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

