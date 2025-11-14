Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLE opened at C$6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$694.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -3.76. Valeura Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

