Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 424.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.34 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

