Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Ventas Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VTR stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 619,027 shares of company stock worth $45,212,873 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 104,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ventas by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 175,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,274,000 after buying an additional 1,034,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

