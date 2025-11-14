Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.8889.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 491.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 36.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

