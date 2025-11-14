Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.2143.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $171.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $4,091,535.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,563,433.22. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 745,845 shares of company stock valued at $152,178,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. State Street Corp raised its position in Vistra by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,660,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,880,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vistra by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,299,000 after acquiring an additional 930,912 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $930,080,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

