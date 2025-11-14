VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.63, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

