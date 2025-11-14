Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.7150. Voestalpine shares last traded at $7.7150, with a volume of 3,850 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

