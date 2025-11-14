Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.0714.
WAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Waystar
Waystar Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar
In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $358,354.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,072.44. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,499,582 shares of company stock worth $176,383,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Waystar by 120.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Waystar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.