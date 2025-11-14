Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.0714.

WAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Waystar has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $358,354.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,072.44. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,499,582 shares of company stock worth $176,383,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Waystar by 120.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Waystar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

