Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV Stock Holdings Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,188 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Weave Communications worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 474.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 471,446 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 150.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

WEAV opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 42.10% and a negative net margin of 14.32%.The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.67 million. Weave Communications has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $71,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 544,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,357.50. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,236 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $110,044.28. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 394,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,989.52. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Weave Communications from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

