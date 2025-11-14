WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of WisdomTree worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 10.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,070 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in WisdomTree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,036,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,382.98. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

