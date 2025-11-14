Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.0286.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

