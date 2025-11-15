13,234 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,943,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after acquiring an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,039,000 after acquiring an additional 605,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after purchasing an additional 324,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ELV opened at $325.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.33.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

