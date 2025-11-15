3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.6667.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total transaction of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,230.70. This trade represents a 74.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,184.36. This trade represents a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock worth $7,836,465 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,695,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,597,000 after acquiring an additional 414,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,127,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,339,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in 3M by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,471,000 after purchasing an additional 519,302 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.33. 3M has a one year low of $121.98 and a one year high of $172.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. 3M had a return on equity of 98.47% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

