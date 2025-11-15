4,039 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 126.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $2,716,717.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,957.46. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $127.38 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.45 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

