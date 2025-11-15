5,088 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 651.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $891,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 647.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAS opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $189.23.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

