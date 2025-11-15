7,593 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYZ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Block from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 282,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,441.56. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,441 shares of company stock worth $8,778,247. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYZ opened at $60.38 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

