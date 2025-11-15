85,952 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. The trade was a 16.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

